Pentair plc (PNR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) reported $984.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $972.85 million, representing a surprise of +1.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pentair plc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Pool: $336.20 million versus $325.39 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Industrial & Flow Technologies: $378.50 million versus $373.51 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Water Solutions: $269.60 million versus $272.09 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Other: $0.30 million versus $0.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Segment income (loss)- Other: -$23.90 million versus -$22.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Segment income (loss)- Pool: $105.10 million versus $97.20 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Segment income (loss)- Water Solutions: $51.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $53.56 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Industrial & Flow Technologies: $65 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $67.73 million.
Shares of Pentair plc have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

