Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Johnson Controls (JCI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Johnson Controls (JCI - Free Report) reported $6.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.13 billion, representing a surprise of -0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Johnson Controls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Building Solutions North America: $2.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific: $507 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $613.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.5%.
  • Net Sales- Global Products: $2.06 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Global Products: $369 million versus $395.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson Controls here>>>

Shares of Johnson Controls have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise