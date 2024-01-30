General Motors Company (GM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, General Motors Company (
GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) reported revenue of $42.98 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $2.12 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was +10.71%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how General Motors Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA: 782 thousand compared to the 706.03 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total: 943 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 913.6 thousand. Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMI: 161 thousand compared to the 216.58 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial: $3.74 billion compared to the $3.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMI: $3.94 billion compared to the $5.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMNA: $35.23 billion versus $31.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive: $39.26 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-Corporate: $96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +118.2%. Total net sales and revenue- GM Cruise: $25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Total net sales and revenue- Eliminations: -$53 million versus -$26.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +89.3% change. Operating segments- GM Cruise: -$792 million compared to the -$661.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating segments- GMNA: $2.01 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by three analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for General Motors Company here>>>
Shares of General Motors Company have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
