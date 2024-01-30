MSCI (MSCI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MSCI (
MSCI Quick Quote MSCI - Free Report) reported $690.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.8%. EPS of $3.68 for the same period compares to $2.84 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $657.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.29, the EPS surprise was +11.85%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how MSCI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of MSCI have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
MSCI (MSCI - Free Report) reported $690.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.8%. EPS of $3.68 for the same period compares to $2.84 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $657.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.29, the EPS surprise was +11.85%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how MSCI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes: $1.47 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions: $861.37 million compared to the $858.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions: $2.10 billion compared to the $2.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Retention Rate: 93.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 93.7%.
- Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate: $76.25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $77.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
- Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total: $145.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $136.66 million.
- Operating Revenues- Analytics: $164.74 million versus $158.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
- Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets: $61.12 million versus $56.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +81.5% change.
- Operating Revenues- Index: $388 million compared to the $364.57 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.8% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Index- Non-recurring: $32.11 million compared to the $14.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +98.2% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Index- Asset-based fees: $145.15 million compared to the $138.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions: $210.74 million versus $211.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
Shares of MSCI have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.