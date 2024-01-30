Overall, ETFs pulled in $15 billion in capital last week, taking year-to-date inflows to $588.6 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher with $11.6 billion in inflows, followed by international equity ETFs ($2 billion) and international fixed-income ETFs ($1.5 billion), per etf.com.
5 Hot ETFs of Last Week
Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ - Free Report) , iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE - Free Report) , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) , BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF - Free Report) and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) dominated the top creation list last week.
Wall Street logged gains last week, with the S&P 500 and technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rising 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively, and the Dow Jones Index gaining 0.7%. The latest data on moderating inflation and a strong economy has led to risk-on trade.
The personal consumption expenditure index — the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge — rose 2.6% in December. This marks the third time that inflation is below 3%. Meanwhile, the economy grew at a much more rapid pace than expected, with GDP rising at a 3.3% annualized rate in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from the Wall Street consensus estimate growth rate of 2% (read: U.S. GDP Growth Beats Expectations in Q4: ETFs to Benefit).
We have detailed the ETFs below:
Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ - Free Report)
Invesco QQQ Trust is the top asset creator, pulling in $3.4 billion in capital. It provides exposure to the 101 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. Invesco QQQ is heavily concentrated on the top two firms with a double-digit allocation, while other firms hold no more than 5% of the assets.
Invesco QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with an AUM of $246.1 billion and an average daily volume of 40 million shares. QQQ charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE - Free Report)
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF gathered $2.9 billion in capital last week, propelling its asset base to $30.2 billion. It offers exposure to large U.S. companies that are potentially undervalued relative to comparable companies. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF follows the S&P 500 Value Index, holding 444 stocks in its basket. It is widely spread across components, with none accounting for less than 3.7% of assets.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF trades in a volume of 896,000 shares per day on average and charges 18 bps in annual fees. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 ETF Tactics for Your Portfolio in 2024).
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report)
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has accumulated $2.3 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while consumer discretionary, industrials and healthcare round off its next three spots with a double-digit allocation.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4.5 million shares. It has an AUM of $388.8 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.
BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF - Free Report)
BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has accumulated $1.9 billion in its asset base. It is an actively managed ETF that seeks to outperform the investment results of the large- and mid-capitalization U.S. equity markets by providing diversified and tactical exposure to style factors via a factor rotation model. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF holds 71 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for less than 9% share each. It is heavy on the information technology sector, while consumer discretionary and financials round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation.
BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has AUM of $1.9 billion and charges 30 bps in annual fees. It trades in a volume of 600,000 shares a day on average.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report)
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has gathered $1.7 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.3% of the assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials, healthcare and consumer discretionary round off its next three spots with a double-digit allocation each (read: ETFs in Focus as S&P 500 Confirms Bull Market: How Long Will It Last?).
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4.5 million shares. It has an AUM of $420 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.