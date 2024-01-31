Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Malibu Boats (MBUU) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Malibu Boats (MBUU - Free Report) reported $211.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 37.7%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $219.29 million, representing a surprise of -3.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Malibu Boats performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Unit Volume by Segment - Malibu: 606 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 791.
  • Unit Volume by Segment - Cobalt: 362 compared to the 343 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales per Unit - Total: $153,732 compared to the $143,176.50 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Unit Volume by Segment - Total: 1,373 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,549.
  • Unit Volume by Segment - Saltwater Fishing: 405 compared to the 415 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by product- Cobalt: $52 million compared to the $49.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.7% year over year.
  • Revenue by product- Saltwater Fishing: $82.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.60 million.
  • Revenue by product- Malibu: $76.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $98.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51.7%.
Shares of Malibu Boats have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

