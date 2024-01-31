For the quarter ended December 2023, Pfizer (
Pfizer (PFE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.25 billion, down 41.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19, the EPS surprise was +152.63%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Pfizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance; United States: $712 million versus $826.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.7% change.
- Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Total International: $405 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $383.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
- Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- United States: $63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $57.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
- Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Total International: $54 million versus $65.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.6% change.
- Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Worldwide: $263 million compared to the $256.07 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Specialty Care- Vyndaqel family- Worldwide: $961 million compared to the $945.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.3% year over year.
- Pfizer Biopharma- Total: $13.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.93 billion.
- Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Worldwide: $493 million versus $489.07 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Revenue- Primary Care- Nurtec ODT/Vydura- Worldwide: $282 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $251.43 million.
- Revenues- Primary Care- Comirnaty direct sales and alliance revenues - Worldwide: $5.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.58 billion.
- Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- Worldwide: $363 million compared to the $331.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Specialty Care- Worldwide: $3.95 billion versus $3.85 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Pfizer have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.