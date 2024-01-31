Back to top

Image: Bigstock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.35 billion, down 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.56, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion, representing a surprise of +4.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net New Orders - Homes: 1,515 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,531.
  • Average Price - New Home Deliveries: $545.70 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $551.51.
  • New Home Deliveries - Homes: 2,400 compared to the 2,287 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Backlog - Homes (units) - Total: 1,890 compared to the 2,020 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Price - Backlog: $612.20 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $593.49.
  • Active subdivision - Total: 226 versus 240 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Backlog estimated Dollar value: $1.16 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Home sale revenues: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Financial services: $36.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.
  • Income before income taxes- Financial Services: $24.59 million versus $17.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income before income taxes- Homebuilding: $139.69 million versus $122.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. here>>>

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise