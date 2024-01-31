We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.35 billion, down 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.56, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion, representing a surprise of +4.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net New Orders - Homes: 1,515 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,531.
- Average Price - New Home Deliveries: $545.70 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $551.51.
- New Home Deliveries - Homes: 2,400 compared to the 2,287 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Backlog - Homes (units) - Total: 1,890 compared to the 2,020 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average Price - Backlog: $612.20 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $593.49.
- Active subdivision - Total: 226 versus 240 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Backlog estimated Dollar value: $1.16 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- Home sale revenues: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Financial services: $36.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.
- Income before income taxes- Financial Services: $24.59 million versus $17.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Income before income taxes- Homebuilding: $139.69 million versus $122.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.