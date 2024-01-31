See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 29, 2024
EV maker Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) has evolved into a dynamic technology innovator. Tesla snapped its 10-quarter winning streak in the third quarter of 2023 but maintains strong long-term potential. The electric vehicle (EV) giant reported record deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023. Production ramp-up at Gigafactory 4 and 5 and the introduction of new models, including Semi and Cybertruck, are set to support long-term delivery growth. We anticipate automotive revenues to rise more than 16% this year. Additionally, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenue outlook is promising. Robust liquidity and the solid potential of its charging business are other positives. While shrinking margins remain a near-term concern, we expect Tesla to deliver outsized returns in the long run on the back of output ramp-up and the introduction of new models. Tesla has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately.
Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) is considered a pioneer in the streaming space. Netflix added 13.12 million paid subscribers globally in fourth-quarter 2023, with a rise of 1% in average revenue per subscription. The company attributed the robust top-line growth to its paid subscription-sharing offering (part of its password-sharing crackdown), recent price changes and the strength of its business in general. Netflix is expected to continue dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized and foreign-language content. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Netflix’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 40.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.8% over the past 60 days. Netflix presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.