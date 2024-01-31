Back to top

Camden National (CAC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Camden National (CAC - Free Report) reported $38.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.3%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $1.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.75 million, representing a surprise of -9.49%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Camden National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (GAAP): 63.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.8%.
  • Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent): 2.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $5.99 million versus $10.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $32.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.93 million.
Shares of Camden National have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

