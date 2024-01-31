Back to top

Image: Bigstock

First Financial Corp. (THFF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

First Financial Corp. (THFF - Free Report) reported $50.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares to $1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.1 million, representing a surprise of -0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Financial Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.6% versus 3.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 65.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.2%.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $11.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.50 million.
  • Gain on sale of mortgage loans: $0.16 million versus $0.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Financial Corp. here>>>

Shares of First Financial Corp. have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise