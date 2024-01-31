General Motors (GM) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y

General Motors ( GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12. The bottom line, however, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.12. Revenues of $42.98 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.78 billion but decreased from $43.1 billion recorded in the year-ago period. The U.S. auto giant recorded adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $1.75 billion, lower than $3.79 billion in the prior-year quarter. The automaker’s share in the GM market was 8.5% in the reported quarter compared with 9.1% in the year-ago quarter. Segmental Performance GM North America (“GMNA”) generated net revenues of $35.23 billion, down from $35.47 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2022. However, the figure outpaced our model projection of $33.2 billion on higher-than-expected deliveries. Wholesale vehicle sales in the GMNA unit totaled 782,000 units, down from 787,000 units reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure, however, surpassed our estimate of 748,000 units. The segment’s operating profit totaled $2.01 billion, down from $3.65 billion recorded in the year-earlier period. The metric also lagged our estimate of $2.66 billion due to EV inventory allowance adjustments and the strike’s impact. GM International's (“GMI”) net revenues in the reported quarter amounted to $3.94 billion, down from the year-ago quarter’s $4.32 billion. The metric also missed our estimate of $4.32 billion due to lower-than-expected deliveries. The segment’s wholesale vehicle sales of 161,000 units decreased from 180,000 units in the year-ago quarter and also missed our projection of 176,000 units. GMI reported an operating profit of $269 million, which declined from the year-ago quarter's profit of $272 million and also lagged our estimate of $309.7 million. GM Financial generated net revenues of $3.74 billion in the quarter, up from $3.28 billion recorded in the year-ago period and ahead of our prediction of $3.2 billion. The segment recorded an EBIT-adjusted operating profit of $707 million, down from $775 million recorded in the year-ago period. The metric also missed our prediction of $726.8 million. GM Cruise recorded net revenues of $25 million in the fourth quarter, flat year over year. The metric came in line with our projection as well. The segment posted an operating loss of $792 million, wider than a loss of $524 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The reported loss also came in wider than our estimate of a loss of $610.4 million due to lower volume and mix. Financial Position
General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $18.85 billion as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $19.15 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $15.98 billion compared with $15.88 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.
Net automotive cash provided by operating activities amounted to $4.66 billion during the quarter under review. The company recorded an adjusted automotive free cash flow of $1.34 billion in fourth-quarter 2023, down from $4.46 billion recorded in the year-ago period. GM declared its first-quarter dividend of 12 cents per share, marking a 35% increase from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid on Mar 14, 2024, to shareholders as of Mar 1, 2024. 2024 Guidance
For full-year 2024, GM expects adjusted EBIT in the range of $12-$14 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS is anticipated in the range of $8.50-$9.50. Capex is predicted to be in the $10-$11 billion range. Adjusted automotive free cash flow is expected in the band of $8-$10 billion.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
GM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

