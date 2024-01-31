Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hawaiian Holdings (HA - Free Report) reported $669.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. EPS of -$2.37 for the same period compares to -$0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $669.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.35, the EPS surprise was -0.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hawaiian Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Scheduled Operations - Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM): 82.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 88.1%.
  • Operating Revenue- Other: $67.45 million versus $70.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.9% change.
  • Operating Revenue- Passenger: $601.62 million compared to the $603.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.
Shares of Hawaiian Holdings have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

