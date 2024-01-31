Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Electronic Arts (EA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Electronic Arts (EA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.37 billion, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.96, compared to $2.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39 billion, representing a surprise of -1.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Electronic Arts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Bookings: $2.37 billion versus $2.38 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Net revenue by composition- Packaged goods - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings): $191 million compared to the $205.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.8% year over year.
  • Net revenue by composition- Full game downloads - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings): $463 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $465.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
  • Net revenue by composition- Live services and other - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings): $1.71 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
Shares of Electronic Arts have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

