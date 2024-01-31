Back to top

LendingClub (LC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

LendingClub (LC - Free Report) reported $185.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 29.4%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.68 million, representing a surprise of +2.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +350.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LendingClub performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 6.4% versus 6.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $8.21 billion versus $8.04 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-off Ratio: 6.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.4%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 70% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 75.7%.
  • Common equity tier 1 capital Ratio: 17.9% compared to the 16.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $131.48 million versus $129.19 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Non-Interest Income- Marketplace revenue: $52.18 million versus $48.28 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Non-Interest Income- Other non-interest income: $1.95 million compared to the $3.17 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Non-interest income: $54.13 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $51.44 million.
  • Total Interest Income: $208.32 million versus $197.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Non-Interest Income- Gain on sales of loans: $11.92 million versus $5 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-Interest Income- Origination fees: $76.70 million versus $52.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of LendingClub have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

