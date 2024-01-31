Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Boston Properties (BXP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Boston Properties (BXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $768.88 million, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.82, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $762.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.81, the EPS surprise was +0.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boston Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Development and management services: $12.73 million versus $9.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.4% change.
  • Revenue- Hotel revenue: $11.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Revenue- Lease: $768.88 million versus $728.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
  • Revenue- Parking and other (including insurance proceeds): $31.50 million compared to the $29.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.76 compared to the $0.65 average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Boston Properties have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

