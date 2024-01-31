Juniper (JNPR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Juniper Networks (
JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.36 billion, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was -4.69%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Juniper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services: $408.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $407.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%. Net Revenues- Service: $506.20 million compared to the $470.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year. Net Revenues- Product: $858.60 million versus $933.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.1% change. Net Revenues- Automated WAN Solutions: $454.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $430.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%. Net Revenues- Cloud-Ready Data Center: $180.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $181.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.4%. Net Revenues- AI-Driven Enterprise: $321.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $388.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Net Revenues- Service Provider: $400.20 million compared to the $367.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.7% year over year. Net Revenues- Enterprise: $647.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $770.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Net Revenues- Cloud: $317.30 million versus $262.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.6% change. Non-GAAP Gross margin- Service: $365.50 million versus $337.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Non-GAAP Gross margin- Product: $464.50 million compared to the $502.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Juniper here>>>
Shares of Juniper have returned +26.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
