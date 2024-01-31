Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Robert Half (RHI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Robert Half (RHI - Free Report) reported $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.7%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +1.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Robert Half performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Service Revenue- Permanent placement talent solutions: $121.56 million compared to the $117.99 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Service Revenue- Protiviti: $463.95 million compared to the $454.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.
  • Service Revenue- Total contract talent solutions: $887.38 million versus $893.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Service Revenue- Technology: $163.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $170.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.7%.
  • Service Revenue- Finance & Accounting: $635.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $669.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%.
  • Service Revenue- Administrative and customer support: $189.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.98 million.
  • Service Revenue- Elimination of intersegment: -$101.10 million compared to the -$139.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.6% year over year.
  • Gross margin- Temporary and consultant staffing (Contract talent solutions): $351.89 million versus $355.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross margin- Protiviti: $110.94 million versus $119.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Margin- Permanent placement talent solutions: $121.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.30 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Robert Half here>>>

Shares of Robert Half have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Robert Half Inc. (RHI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise