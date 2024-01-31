Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.16 billion, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion, representing a surprise of -1.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fortune Brands Innovations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Outdoors: $309.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $327.25 million.
  • Net Sales- Security: $189.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $192.57 million.
  • Net Sales- Water: $663 million versus $668.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Water: $144.30 million compared to the $153.12 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Outdoors: $42.90 million compared to the $47.32 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income(loss) Before Charges/Gains (Non-GAAP)- Security: $32.60 million compared to the $22.81 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Total Corporate Expenses: -$36.20 million versus -$36.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fortune Brands Innovations here>>>

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise