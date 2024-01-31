Back to top

UMB (UMBF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, UMB Financial (UMBF - Free Report) reported revenue of $377.45 million, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.29, compared to $2.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $361.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76, the EPS surprise was +30.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UMB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (GAAP): 77.7% versus 64.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 2.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $38.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.72 billion.
  • Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of total average loans: 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $140.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.50 million.
  • Brokerage fees: $13.44 million versus $13.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $230.52 million compared to the $222.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Bankcard fees: $18.67 million compared to the $19.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Noninterest income- Other: $13.23 million versus $8.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $21.33 million compared to the $21.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Trust and securities processing: $66.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.15 million.
  • Trading and investment banking: $5.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.25 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for UMB here>>>

Shares of UMB have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

