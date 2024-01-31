Back to top

Starbucks (SBUX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.43 billion, up 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.55 billion, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Starbucks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales - North America - Sales Growth: 5% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 5.6%.
  • Comparable Store Sales - International - Sales Growth: 7% compared to the 9.3% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Total Stores: 38,587 versus 38,599 estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 5% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Total Stores - North America: 17,931 compared to the 18,117 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net Revenues- International: $1.85 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
  • Net Revenues- North America: $7.12 billion compared to the $7.10 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Company-operated stores: $7.76 billion versus $7.86 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
  • Net Revenues- Licensed stores: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Other: $478 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $474.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.
  • Net Revenues- Channel Development: $448 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $443.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
  • Net Revenues- Corporate & Other: $10.30 million versus $4.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +139.5% change.
Shares of Starbucks have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

