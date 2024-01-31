Back to top

First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $252.3 million, down 15.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $254.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +6.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Interstate BancSystem performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP): 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.3% compared to the 62.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest Income: $44.50 million compared to the $41.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of First Interstate BancSystem have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

