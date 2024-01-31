Back to top

Ashland (ASH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ashland (ASH - Free Report) reported revenue of $473 million, down 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $478.44 million, representing a surprise of -1.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +114.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ashland performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Intermediates: $33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.9%.
  • Revenue- Life Sciences: $200 million compared to the $203.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Personal Care: $129 million compared to the $130.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Specialty Additives: $122 million versus $127.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.7% change.
  • Revenue- Intersegment sales: -$11 million versus -$16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.3% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Life Science: $48 million versus $47.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Personal Care: $22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.67 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Additives: $6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.93 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Intermediates: $10 million compared to the $3.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Unallocated and other: -$27 million versus -$28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ashland have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

