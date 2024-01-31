Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 31st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Materion Corporation (MTRN - Free Report) produces advanced engineered materials used in the semiconductor market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN - Free Report) is the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 60 days.

