Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Shelton Equity Income Direct (EQTIX - Free Report) : 0.69% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. EQTIX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 12.04% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

BlackRock Value Opportunities R (MRSPX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. MRSPX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 11.16%, expense ratio of 0.98% and management fee of 0.5%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JHancock Strategic Growth A (JSGAX - Free Report) : 0.99% expense ratio and 0.56% management fee. JSGAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 16.96%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Shelton Equity Income Investor (EQTIX) - free report >>

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap R (MRSPX) - free report >>

JHancock US Growth A (JSGAX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings