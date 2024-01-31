We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Vertex (VRTX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.08 per share, indicating an increase of 8.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.5 billion, representing an increase of 8.5% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Vertex metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Product- Trikafta/Kaftrio' should arrive at $2.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Product- Kalydeco' of $107.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Product- Orkambi' will reach $77.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -29.9%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues by Product- Symdeko' to come in at $25.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.3% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Vertex here>>>
Shares of Vertex have experienced a change of +8.6% in the past month compared to the +3.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VRTX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>