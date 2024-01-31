We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Tyson (TSN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, indicating a decline of 50.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.46 billion, representing an increase of 1.5% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tyson metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Chicken' should come in at $4.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Beef' at $5.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Sales- International/Other' to come in at $650.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Prepared Foods' reaching $2.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Pork' stands at $1.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, Tyson shares have recorded returns of -0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), TSN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.