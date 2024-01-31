Back to top

Unveiling NXP (NXPI) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.4 billion, increasing 2.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some NXP metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Automotive' reaching $1.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other' to come in at $469.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Industrial & IoT' will reach $644.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Mobile' will likely reach $384.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.

Shares of NXP have demonstrated returns of -2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NXPI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.


