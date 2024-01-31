Back to top

Company News for Jan 31, 2024

  • Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. ((HCA - Free Report) ) rose 6.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $5.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.05 per share.
  • Sysco Corporation’s ((SYY - Free Report) ) shares jumped 7.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.89 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share.
  • Shares of MSCI Inc. ((MSCI - Free Report) ) soared 9.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.68 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 per share.
  • Nucor Corporation’s ((NUE - Free Report) ) rallied 6.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of earnings of $3.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 per share.

