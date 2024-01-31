Back to top

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.92 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.95 billion, representing a surprise of -0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aptiv PLC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Eliminations and Other: -$11 million versus -$11.67 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions: $3.57 billion compared to the $3.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $1.36 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $141 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $128.86 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions: $459 million compared to the $462.57 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Aptiv PLC have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

