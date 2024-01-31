Back to top

Thermo Fisher (TMO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.89 billion, down 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.67, compared to $5.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.64, the EPS surprise was +0.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Thermo Fisher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth - Organic: -4% compared to the -7.4% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services: $5.72 billion versus $5.83 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
  • Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions: $2.47 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.9%.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$444 million versus -$481.11 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.2% change.
  • Revenues- Analytical Instruments: $2.04 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
  • Operating Income- Life Sciences Solutions: $895 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $767.62 million.
  • Operating Income- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services: $804 million versus $1.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Specialty Diagnostics: $264 million compared to the $231.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Analytical Instruments: $587 million versus $435.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Thermo Fisher have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

