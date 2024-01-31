We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Thermo Fisher (TMO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.89 billion, down 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.67, compared to $5.40 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.64, the EPS surprise was +0.53%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Thermo Fisher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue Growth - Organic: -4% compared to the -7.4% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services: $5.72 billion versus $5.83 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
- Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions: $2.47 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.9%.
- Revenues- Eliminations: -$444 million versus -$481.11 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.2% change.
- Revenues- Analytical Instruments: $2.04 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
- Operating Income- Life Sciences Solutions: $895 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $767.62 million.
- Operating Income- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services: $804 million versus $1.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating Income- Specialty Diagnostics: $264 million compared to the $231.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating Income- Analytical Instruments: $587 million versus $435.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Thermo Fisher have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.