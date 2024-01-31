Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Central Pacific Financial (CPF - Free Report) reported revenue of $66.31 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +14.58%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Central Pacific Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total nonperforming assets: $7.01 million compared to the $9.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.1% versus 64.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total nonaccrual loans: $7.01 million versus $9.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $7.21 billion versus $7.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $51.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $50.88 million.
  • Total noninterest Income/ Total other operating income: $15.17 million versus $10.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $51.14 million compared to the $50.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Central Pacific Financial have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise