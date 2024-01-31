Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Novartis (NVS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Novartis (NVS - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.42 billion, down 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.69 billion, representing a surprise of -2.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Novartis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Hematology- Tasigna - US: $220 million versus $228.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
  • Neuroscience- Zolgensma - ROW: $196 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $212.67 million.
  • Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade - US: $301 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $263.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Revenues- Neuroscience- Gilenya - US: $55 million compared to the $104.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -70.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Established Brands- Afinitor/Votubia - Total: $97 million compared to the $81.64 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Solid Tumors- Votrient - Total: $77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $93.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.2%.
  • Neuroscience- Kesimpta: $641 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $611.13 million.
  • Cardiovascular- Leqvio: $123 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $93.80 million.
  • Neuroscience- Aimovig: $69 million versus $69.51 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Hematology- Scemblix: $125 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $118.34 million.
  • Hematology- Adakveo: $45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.16 million.
  • Neuroscience- Zolgensma: $286 million compared to the $311.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Novartis have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

