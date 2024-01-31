Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Otis Worldwide (OTIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.62 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +2.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Otis Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Service: $2.15 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
  • Net Sales- New Equipment: $1.47 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- New Equipment: $89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.55 million.
  • Operating Profit- General corporate expenses and other: -$56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$38.73 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Service: $518 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $499.52 million.
Shares of Otis Worldwide have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

