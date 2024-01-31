Back to top

Avery Dennison (AVY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Avery Dennison (AVY - Free Report) reported $2.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $2.16 for the same period compares to $1.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15, the EPS surprise was +0.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Avery Dennison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Solutions Group: $691.70 million compared to the $631.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Materials Group: $1.42 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Solutions Group: $80.50 million versus $64.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Materials Group: $198.40 million compared to the $208.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Avery Dennison have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

