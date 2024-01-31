Back to top

Evercore (EVR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Evercore (EVR - Free Report) reported $784.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.7%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $3.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $700.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63, the EPS surprise was +23.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Evercore performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Compensation Ratio: 71.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.4%.
  • Net Revenues- Other Revenue, net: $31.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +128.5%.
  • Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Management- Asset Management and Administration Fees: $18.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.
  • Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Banking & Equities-Total: $770.65 million versus $670.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.
Shares of Evercore have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

