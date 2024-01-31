Back to top

Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Rockwell Automation (ROK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.05 billion, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.04, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.62, the EPS surprise was -22.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rockwell Automation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Intelligent Devices: $927.30 million compared to the $989.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
  • Sales- Lifecycle Services: $521.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $493.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
  • Sales- Software & Control: $603.60 million compared to the $581.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
  • Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices: $150.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $204.89 million.
  • Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services: $54.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.33 million.
  • Operating earnings- Software & Control: $151 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $172.41 million.
Shares of Rockwell Automation have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

