Image: Bigstock
New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $886 million, up 53.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.27, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $935.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was -193.10%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how New York Community Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio: 67.9% compared to the 64.3% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Net Interest Margin [%]: 2.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
- Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $103.96 billion compared to the $103.06 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total non-interest income (loss): $146 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $139.95 million.
- Net Interest Income: $740 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $793.88 million.
- Bank-owned life insurance: $11 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $11.38 million.
- Fee income: $39 million compared to the $50.24 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net gain on loan sales and securitizations: $16 million versus $19.20 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net return on mortgage servicing rights: $33 million versus $22.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Other non-interest (loss) income: $22 million versus $19.55 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net loan administration income: $17 million compared to the $15.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of New York Community Bancorp have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.