Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Brinker International (EAT) Q2 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2023, Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.07 billion, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was +5.32%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Brinker International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change: 5% versus 6.7% estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Franchise restaurants - Total: 474 compared to the 472 average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Comparable store sales - Maggiano's - YoY change: 6.7% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
- Company owned restaurants - Maggiano's - Domestic locations: 50 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 50.
- Franchise and other revenues: $10.40 million versus $10.37 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
- Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales: $1.06 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
- Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's: $146.80 million compared to the $142.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Company sales- Chili's: $916.90 million versus $918.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
- Total Revenue- Maggiano's: $146.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $142.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
- Total Revenue- Chili's: $927.20 million compared to the $928.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
- Franchise revenues- Maggiano's: $0.10 million compared to the $0.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Franchise revenues- Chili?s: $10.30 million versus $10.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Brinker International have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.