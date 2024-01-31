Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (
TEVA Quick Quote TEVA - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.46 billion, up 14.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenue- International Markets: $502 million compared to the $475.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. Geographic Revenue- North America: $2.37 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change. Geographic Revenue- North America- COPAXONE: $78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $75.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%. Geographic Revenue- North America- BENDEKA / TREANDA: $53 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $49.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.3%. Geographic Revenue- North America- AUSTEDO: $408 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $422.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%. Geographic Revenue- North America- Anda: $394 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $450.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.4%. Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE: $56 million compared to the $45.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products: $70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $72.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products: $420 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $405.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Revenue- Other- Total: $913 million compared to the $194.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +293.5% year over year. Revenue- API sales to third parties: $153 million versus $159.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change. Revenue- COPAXONE- Total: $141 million compared to the $139.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.6% year over year.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
- Geographic Revenue- International Markets: $502 million compared to the $475.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- North America: $2.37 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.
- Geographic Revenue- North America- COPAXONE: $78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $75.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%.
- Geographic Revenue- North America- BENDEKA / TREANDA: $53 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $49.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.3%.
- Geographic Revenue- North America- AUSTEDO: $408 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $422.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.
- Geographic Revenue- North America- Anda: $394 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $450.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.4%.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE: $56 million compared to the $45.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products: $70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $72.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.
- Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products: $420 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $405.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
- Revenue- Other- Total: $913 million compared to the $194.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +293.5% year over year.
- Revenue- API sales to third parties: $153 million versus $159.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.
- Revenue- COPAXONE- Total: $141 million compared to the $139.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.6% year over year.
