Navient (NAVI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Navient (NAVI - Free Report) reported $193 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.8%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was -9.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Navient performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin, Consumer Lending segment: 2.9% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest margin, Federal Education Loan segment: 0.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.9%.
  • Asset recovery and business processing revenue: $81 million compared to the $86.81 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Servicing revenue: $16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.59 million.
  • Other income: $6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.09 million.
  • Net interest income (loss)- Federal Education Loans: $88 million compared to the $110.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-interest income (loss) / Total other income- Other: -$6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.04 million.
  • Non-interest income (loss) / Total other income- Consumer Lending: $3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.60 million.
  • Non-interest income (loss) / Total other income- Business Processing: $81 million versus $83.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-interest income (loss) / Total other income- Federal Education Loans: $17 million compared to the $18.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income / Total other income: $62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.23 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $160 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $209.98 million.
Shares of Navient have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

