Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q4 Earnings
Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) reported $4.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $9.50 for the same period compares to $10.86 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38 billion, representing a surprise of +2.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $10.49.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Group 1 Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Units sold - United States - Retail new vehicles sold: 38,152 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 35,971.
- Units sold - United States - Retail used vehicles sold: 35,195 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 36,677.
- Average sales price per unit sold - United States - New Vehicle Retail: $52,141 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50,850.79.
- Average sales price per unit sold - United States - Used Vehicle Retail: $30,266 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29,784.98.
- Revenues- United States - New vehicle retail sales: $1.99 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion.
- Revenues- United States - Used vehicle retail sales: $1.07 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- United Kingdom - New vehicle retail sales: $321.90 million versus $337.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- United Kingdom - F&I, net: $15.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.11 million.
- Revenues- New vehicle retail sales: $2.31 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net: $187.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $184.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
- Revenues- Total Used vehicle: $1.44 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
- Revenues- Used vehicle wholesale sales: $102.30 million versus $96.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
Shares of Group 1 Automotive have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.