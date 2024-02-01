We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Add More Routes to Las Vegas
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) announced adding more routes from Kansas City and San Francisco for spectators to travel to the biggest football game of 2024 in Las Vegas.
Commencing from Feb 8, LUV will offer flights from Kansas City, San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose to Las Vegas. The schedule will repeat on Feb 9 and Feb 10 as well. Feb 12 and Feb 13 have been scheduled for the return journey from Las Vegas to the respective places (Kansas City, San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose).
The addition of such temporary routes to address the rising air-travel demand will attract more traffic and thereby increase passenger revenues.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
LUV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are Air Canada (ACDVF - Free Report) , Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA - Free Report) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corporation (WAB - Free Report) .
Air Canada currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An uptick in passenger traffic is aiding ACDVF. Recently, management announced plans to launch a year-round route between Montreal and Madrid. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The service will commence in May 2024 as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule to cater to increased demand.
Copa Holdings presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. Upbeat air-travel demand has been aiding Copa Holdings' revenues.
We are encouraged by Copa Holdings' initiatives to modernize its fleet.
Wabtec has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.43% for the current year. WAB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.11%, on average.
Wabtec presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.