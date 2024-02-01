Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Qorvo (QRVO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.07 billion, up 44.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.10, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 billion, representing a surprise of +6.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Qorvo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- HPA: $118.90 million compared to the $142.17 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- ACG: $846.10 million compared to the $754.06 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- CSG: $108.90 million compared to the $107.80 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Qorvo here>>>

Shares of Qorvo have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise