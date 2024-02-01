We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) ending at $22.55, denoting a -0.88% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.23%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 16.36% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.14%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $42.56 billion, indicating a 0.65% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.45% higher. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, JD.com, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.68, so one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can additionally observe that JD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.58 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.