Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $16.38, indicating a -1.62% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.23%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.25% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Crescent Capital BDC in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 21, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.57, signifying a 16.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $47.99 million, indicating a 38.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Crescent Capital BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Crescent Capital BDC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.81.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.