Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) closed at $10.02, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet's shares have seen a decrease of 13.38% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.06, indicating a 114.29% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.29 billion, reflecting a 6.52% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 584.49% lower within the past month. Warner Bros. Discovery presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
