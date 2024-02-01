We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know
BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $34.61, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.82%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.23%.
Shares of the restaurant chain have depreciated by 0.99% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.
The upcoming earnings release of BJ's Restaurants will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.28, indicating a 64.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $330.53 million, indicating a 3.96% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower. BJ's Restaurants is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note BJ's Restaurants's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.06.
We can additionally observe that BJRI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
