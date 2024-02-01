Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Conmed (CNMD) Q4 Earnings

Conmed (CNMD - Free Report) reported $327.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.4%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $332.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11, the EPS surprise was -4.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Conmed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $190.30 million compared to the $182.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $136.70 million compared to the $149.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Orthopedic Surgery: $136.50 million versus $137.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.5% change.
  • Net Sales- General Surgery: $190.50 million compared to the $189.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Single-use Products: $271.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $270.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28%.
  • Net Sales- Capital Products: $55.70 million compared to the $58.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.8% year over year.
Shares of Conmed have returned -13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

