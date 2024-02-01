Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Boot Barn (BOOT) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) reported $520.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $1.81 for the same period compares to $1.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $520.34 million, representing a surprise of +0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boot Barn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same Store Sales: -9.7% compared to the -9.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Stores operating at end of period: 382 versus 382 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average store square footage, end of period: 10,872 versus 10,855 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Stores Opened/Acquired: 11 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.
View all Key Company Metrics for Boot Barn here>>>

Shares of Boot Barn have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise